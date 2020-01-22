Watch: New Black Widow Promo Kicks Off The 100 Day Countdown

Get ready, True Believers, because Black Widow is officially hitting cinemas in exactly 100 days! We haven’t had an MCU movie since last July, and we’ve still got another few months to go yet, but this abnormally-long gap between Marvel films is shrinking, as the counter will be on double digits from tomorrow. And to celebrate, the studio has dropped this short new promo, promising that Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff is on her way.

The teaser features a small bunch of clips, all of which have been plucked from previous trailers. There’s Nat and Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova escaping from pursuers on a motorcycle, David Harbour’s Red Guardian suiting up again and the heroine jumping out of a plane, but with an armed Taskmaster on her tail.

Despite being ScarJo’s eighth appearance in the MCU, this is the first movie to bear her character’s name. Obviously, Natasha met her end when she sacrificed herself on Vormir in Avengers: Endgame, but Black Widow will serve as a prequel – set prior to the events of Avengers: Infinity War, to be precise – following her as she gets caught up in an adventure that will dig up her past, put her back in contact with some old friends and bring her face to face with a new enemy.

Black Widow is the first of two MCU films reaching cinemas this year, with The Eternals – which is still shooting – arriving in November. Though we won’t have the typical third movie in 2020, we will have two TV shows dropping on Disney Plus in the later months of the year – The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision. Plus, there are four Marvel Studios flicks coming in 2021 to make up for it. Suffice it to say, there’s much to look forward to.