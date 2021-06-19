Black Widow Villain Taskmaster Reportedly Isn’t Who You Think It Is

From almost the second the first footage of Black Widow was unveiled, which was way back at the end of 2019, most fans were convinced that O-T Fagbenle’s Rick Mason would ultimately be revealed as the villainous Taskmaster.

While the actor’s role in the movie does have a comic book precedent, with Mason being known as The Agent, the canonical son of minor antagonist Tinkerer and a S.H.I.E.L.D. mercenary, it’s not as if the Marvel Cinematic Universe doesn’t have both a penchant and long history for pulling out the ‘ally of the hero turns out to be the bad guy all along’ trope.

Fagbenle didn’t do anything to dampen the speculation, either, when he appeared to confirm himself as Taskmaster on more than one occasion, but a new rumor claims that it could turn out to be someone else entirely. Admittedly, the story originated on 4Chan so it should hardly be taken as gospel, but it does fit another well-known MCU remit by tying back to a throwaway reference made almost a decade ago.

If you can remember, when Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff was speaking to Loki in The Avengers about the red in her ledger, she mentioned Dreykov’s daughter. Ray Winstone will play the shadowy head of the Red Room in Black Widow, with the rumor offering that his child will turn out to be Taskmaster, having been left for dead by the title heroine on a mission gone wrong, leading to some good old fashioned family-driven revenge.

It’s not the wildest claim we’ve ever heard, and it would be in keeping with the MCU for Black Widow to pay off a brief line of dialogue from nine years ago in a mega budget blockbuster, but we’ll just have to wait and see.