Scarlett Johansson Defends Natasha’s Avengers: Endgame Death

Avengers: Endgame ended up being a surprisingly divisive conclusion to the Infinity Saga, with various storytelling decisions causing controversy in the fandom. One of the biggest was Natasha Romanoff’s death, as the heroine sacrificed herself so that Hawkeye could live and get his family back when the pair had to claim the Soul Stone. That said, someone who has repeatedly defended the character’s demise is Scarlett Johansson, who’s just about to play Nat again in Black Widow.

While speaking to Total Film ahead of the prequel movie’s release, Johansson once again maintained that she’s a fan of how Natasha’s storyline ended, explaining that she feels it was the only choice for the Avenger to make given everything that had happened to her over the past 10 years of the franchise.

“She’s had an incredible 10-year journey, and I felt that she was finally able to make an active choice. It seemed very in-character, that ultimate sacrifice that she makes. She’s made peace with that, and, in some ways, has known that’s her destiny all along, in a weird poetic way. When you look back on the films, that’s in there. All the films have led her to that choice – or to be able to make that choice; or for it to be a choice.”

Something fans were up in arms about with Endgame is that Nat’s demise was arguably swept under the rug, especially in comparison to Iron Man’s climactic passing. The good news is that Black Widow will offer some closure for those still mourning Agent Romanoff. Johansson told Total Film that it’ll serve as a “resolution” for her storyline.

It’s believed that Black Widow will be the actress’ final turn as Natasha, with it widely speculated that Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova, Nat’s fellow Widow and surrogate sister, will take her place in the future of the MCU, maybe even starring in a Black Widow 2. Johansson hasn’t said that she’s definitely done, though, so there could be some surprises in store. But it does sound like, for now, the movie will close the book on her Marvel journey.

Black Widow is currently still scheduled to drop in theaters on November 6th, though it’s possible it could be the victim of another delay.