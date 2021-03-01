Blade Reboot Set To Start Production Later This Year

Disney and Marvel Studios have yet to commit to an official release date for the Blade reboot, but a few months ago they did loosely place it on the calendar in the middle of Black Panther II and Captain Marvel 2. That would indicate that Mahershala Ali’s Daywalker will be slicing and dicing his way onto our screens at some point between July and November, and that’s looking even more likely now that production has been pegged to start later this year.

Of course, Blade doesn’t even have a director yet, or at least one that’s been publicly announced, never mind an entire crew and supporting cast. That being said, twelve months is ample time to put together a big budget Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster, as Ryan Coogler is about to prove when he calls action on Black Panther II this July.

Mahershala Ali's Daywalker Takes Center Stage In Blade Fan Poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Stacy Osei-Kuffour is currently hard at work on the script, but we know next to nothing about Blade so far other than the fact that it’s going to be rated PG-13, something that’s left more than a few fans feeling underwhelmed. You don’t need blood, guts, gore and violence to make a great comic book movie as history has shown on numerous occasions, but a little claret always comes in handy when dealing with the vampire subgenre.

In any case, Marvel do have an open slot on the calendar for October 7th next year, coincidentally right in the window Blade has already been tentatively penciled in to release, but as pre-production continues to gather pace, some more major announcements shouldn’t be too far away, especially when the all-important director’s chair is still sitting vacant for the time being.