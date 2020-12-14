Marvel Confirms That Blade Will Release Before Captain Marvel 2

Last week’s Disney Investor Day was a huge one for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the most lucrative franchise in history announcing a massive upcoming slate of projects. The only two in-development titles that weren’t featured prominently were Deadpool 3 and Blade, with the former only recently hiring a pair of new writers and questions still swirling as to whether it’ll be set up at Marvel Studios or the Merc with a Mouth could be sent to 20th Century Studios in order to keep an R-rating.

As for the Daywalker, Kevin Feige promised some big news was coming very soon, and it looks as though he’ll be living up to that promise as Mahershala Ali’s reboot is scheduled to hit theaters before Brie Larson returns as Carol Danvers. Blade doesn’t have an official release date locked in yet, but Disney have revealed an updated chronological timeline of their upcoming schedule, and the vampiric superhero blockbuster is nestled between Black Panther II‘s July 2022 bow and Captain Marvel 2’s November debut.

At the moment, there’s no talent attached to Blade other than the two-time Academy Award winning leading man, so business is going to have to start picking up pretty quickly. A mid-2022 release would indicate shooting needs to start around next spring, and Captain Marvel 2 is coming together much faster despite being positioned to land on the big screen several months after, with WandaVision‘s Teyonah Parris and Ms. Marvel‘s Iman Vellani recently confirmed for the cast.

Blade is a tricky proposition for the MCU, having to reboot a popular R-rated brand with vampires as the main focus and make it fit comfortably into a shared mythology that’s already existed for well over a decade, but we know better than to doubt Kevin Feige and his team at this point.