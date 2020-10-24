Ryan Reynolds’ Wife Hilariously Trolls Him Over His Birthday Pie

Ryan Reynolds‘ 44th birthday, which the actor celebrated yesterday, has turned into an absolute highlight of social media.

Though in all sincerity, we wouldn’t expect anything less from the Canadian thespian who’s become a household name through none other than the Regenerating Degenerate himself, Wade Wilson aka Deadpool. I mean, it’s true that he was already a Hollywood star before his portrayal of the Merc with a Mouth, but the franchise’s overwhelming success has essentially led to Reynolds bagging roles left and right in huge blockbuster productions.

Of course, the actor actually retains Deadpool’s charisma and weird humor even off screen, which recently led to legions of fans online celebrating his birthday on October 23rd. Some of Reynolds’ friends, meanwhile, had a hell of a time trolling him on social media, which was nice for a change since it’s usually the other way around.

Now, Blake Lively has also decided to chime in, making fun of her husband’s choice for a birthday cake and questioning the longevity of their marriage. Taking to Twitter, she shared the photos you’ll see below along with this caption:

“1) Who is the lost soul that selects birthday PIE. 2) What ANIMAL eats their cake (pie) without first blowing out the candles. @vancityreynolds that’s who. Happy Birthday. I honestly can’t believe we’re still married.”

Blake Lively Trolls Ryan Reynolds Over His Birthday Pie 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

In fairness, that’s the most Ryan Reynolds thing anyone could’ve imagined him doing on his own birthday. Besides, who wouldn’t want to nibble at their own cake, especially if it’s not going to make a mess? Though admittedly, to do that without blowing out the candles first is a certain kind of crazy that only a select few can muster, with the pics above illustrating the perfect case in point.

As for what the actor has coming up next, though, fans can look forward to both The Croods: A New Age and Free Guy releasing before the year is out.