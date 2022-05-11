Blonde has been in development as early as 2010, but the Marilyn Monroe biographical is finally seeing the light of day in 2022 on Netflix, and he offered the elucidating description that it “swims in ambiguous waters.”

Recently discussing his new controversial flick in an interview with Vulture, here’s what the Killing Them Softly director Dominik had to say about all the sensitive topics Blonde will broach, or rather dive headfirst into when it makes its premiere on the streaming platform later this year.

“If it had come out a few years ago, it would have come out right when #MeToo hit and it would have been an expression of all that stuff. We’re in a time now, I think, where people are really uncertain about where any lines are. It’s a film that definitely has a morality about it. But it swims in very ambiguous waters because I don’t think it will be as cut-and-dried as people want to see it. There’s something in it to offend everyone.”

Well, you know what they say, Dominik. When in doubt, just make sure that you offend everyone equally.

Starring Ana de Armas as Marilyn, the movie will chronicle the life of the blonde bombshell herself. The flick is based on Joyce Carol Oates’ 2000 novel of the same name, detailing the troubled history of Monroe through the ’40s and ’50s Hollywood eras.

The film will also go down as one of the few exceptional times Netflix dips its toes in NC-17 waters, though Andrew Dominik has reportedly had to fight them for months to get the thumbs-up for his graphic cut.