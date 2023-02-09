Blumhouse boss urges fans to push ‘M3GAN’ towards a major box office milestone

From various red-carpet marketing appearances to its antagonist engaging in an all-out online war with fellow killer doll Chucky, it’s not hard to see why Blumhouse’s M3GAN became a certified horror hit that made regular civilians give an awkward side-eye to their child’s toy dolls. And while the mind-blowing feature has undoubtedly garnered plenty of online popularity and made a successful splash at the worldwide box office, Jason Blum is confident that the film’s money accumulation has not yet reached the heights that it could.

Over on his official Twitter account, the acclaimed Blumhouse boss insisted that fans go out and see the aforementioned movie in the hopes of it surpassing a box office milestone. As it currently stands, M3GAN has grossed over $160 million worldwide, although the domestic box office shows that the movie has only grossed about $88 million. With that being said, Blum has encouraged moviegoers to flock to the theaters and help the movie hit $100 million at the domestic box office.

But if you haven’t seen M3gan yet please see that first. I need it to get to 100m domestic box office and have a ways to go. Thank you. — Jason Blum (@jason_blum) February 8, 2023

Truth be told, asking the horror community to go out and spend money to watch a horror movie certainly wouldn’t require much effort. Then again, with the film dashing towards a VOD release so quickly, one could argue that Blum shot himself in the foot with that move. And yet, with a face-melting sequel already confirmed, perhaps another journey through M3GAN’s existence will help Blumhouse cross that $100 million finish line.

For those willing to help Blumhouse achieve this milestone, catch M3GAN in theaters now.