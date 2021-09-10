Bob’s Burgers Movie Release Date Finally Revealed

Bob’s Burgers has quickly become one of the most popular animated series on television with the wild antics of the Belcher family capturing the hearts of viewers around the world. When a movie based on the series was announced way back on October 4, 2017, fans were already getting excited for the film before having their hopes dashed on the rocks when it was delayed indefinitely due to COVID-19.

Now fans can rejoice as there’s finally an official release date for The Bob’s Burgers Movie — May 27, 2022

Let’s get this PATTY started! 🍔🎬 The #BobsBurgers Movie, coming to theaters Memorial Day weekend 2022! pic.twitter.com/a5hl95Zp5c — Bob's Burgers (@BobsBurgersFOX) September 10, 2021

Currently, we know little else about the film outside of it being a musical comedy. Series creator Loren Bouchard has previously said it will, “scratch every itch the fans of the show have ever had,” but has revealed little else about the movie. The Bob’s Burgers Movie is set to be the first hand-drawn animated film to be released by Disney in theaters since Winnie the Pooh in 2011.