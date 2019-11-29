Bohemian Rhapsody Star Reportedly Being Eyed For DCEU’s Hawkman

The JSA are on the way, as Dwayne Johnson recently confirmed that his Black Adam movie would introduce the Justice Society to moviegoing audiences for the first time. This corroborates reports saying that The Rock’s anti-villain is set to battle Hawkman in the film, rather than a more obvious choice of hero such as Superman or Shazam. And given the character’s lesser-known status to wider audiences, Warner Bros. may want to nab a recognizable face to play him.

In fact, We Got This Covered has heard that the studio is eyeing up Bohemian Rhapsody star Rami Malek for the part of Carter Hall in the DCEU. This follows on from our previous intel that said Aladdin star Mena Massoud was in the running. Our sources – the same ones who told us Robert Pattinson beat out Nicholas Hoult for the role of Batman, and that Black Adam will appear in Shazam! 3, both of which we now know to be true – are saying that it appears to be between Malek and Massoud for the gig, though it’s unclear if either actor has been approached yet and the studio could still go another direction in the end.

In any case, for those unfamiliar with the character, Hawkman’s backstory has been altered a fair bit over the years but he’s usually an immortal human who, along with his eternal love Hawkgirl, is reincarnated across the centuries. He hasn’t appeared on the big screen before but has turned up on both Smallville and Legends of Tomorrow – played by Michael Shanks and Falk Hentschel, respectively.

Hawkman’s typically portrayed as Caucasian, then, but it seems WB is particularly keen to cast someone of Egyptian descent for the movies. After all, Carter Hall was originally an ancient Egyptian prince named Khufu, so good on them for not whitewashing him like Hollywood normally does. And though it’s believed the character has a role in Black Adam, we’re also hearing he’ll get his own solo film, which Hawkgirl will feature in.

Tell us, though, who do you want to see play Hawkman in Black Adam and beyond? Would Rami Malek be a good fit for the hero? Fly over to the comments and share your thoughts.