BossLogic Imagines How Will Poulter Will Look As Adam Warlock

Yesterday saw the announcement that Midsommar, The Maze Runner, and The Revenant‘s Will Poulter will be stepping into the MCU as Adam Warlock. He’ll play a major role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, with the character being originally teased after the credits of Vol 2.

In that short scene, we saw the villainous Ayesha still smarting from her defeat on the Battle of Ego’s Planet. Using an advanced Birth Pod, she set out to create something capable of defeating the Guardians of the Galaxy, and chose the name ‘Adam’ for her project.

Once gestation is over, her creation will be Adam Warlock, who in the comics was engineered as a perfect being. While it seems he’ll be an antagonist, to begin with, his comics past as the member of the Guardians and force for good in the universe means it probably won’t be long before he turns against his creator.

It’ll be a while before we get an official look at Poulter as Warlock, but famed fan artist Bosslogic has stepped in to imagine what he could look like:

But perhaps we might not have to wait too long to see Poulter in costume in some sneaky set pics. The long-delayed Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is finally set to go before the cameras next month. Most of the cast recently turned up for Thor: Love and Thunder, so they should be in good shape for a shoot that’s projected to continue until April 2022.

Let’s hope we get some early set reports that indicate where the big finale is going, and what role Warlock will play in all this.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters on May 5th, 2023.