Marvel Studios has teased that the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder will be comparable to the last two Avengers films in terms of scale and epicness. If you have a hard time believing that claim, though, this amazing new fan poster might change your mind.

Since Taika Waititi is back to write and direct the sequel, all bets are off on what the movie will encompass. Still, we know that Kevin Feige and his team are doing everything they can to make the hero’s next outing as successful as Ragnarok. For one thing, the MCU is finally going to introduce Jane Foster’s Female Thor to fight alongside Odinson as the Goddess of Thunder. Additionally, the movie will take place before Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, so we can expect Star-Lord and his whole gang to be back. With the exception of Gamora, of course, whom they’re still looking for by the end of Avengers: Endgame.

But now, some new fan art by digital artist Marvefx, which you can check out below, has united almost everyone related to Chris Hemsworth’s character, including the daughter of Thanos and Thor’s deceased brother, Loki.

The Guardians Join Thor On Awesome Love And Thunder Fan Poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Other returning characters in the poster include Nebula, Drax, Rocket, Mantis, Groot and, of course, everyone’s favorite alien made out of rocks, Korg. With the amount hype surrounding Waititi’s sequel, we wouldn’t be surprised if all these individuals somehow made a comeback.

There’s even a possibility for Loki to return. After all, we know that the MCU is planning to introduce the idea of a multiverse, not to mention that the God of Mischief will be back in his own Disney+ series, so it’s not much of a stretch to imagine the writers deciding to have him pay a visit to Thor: Love and Thunder‘s timeline as well.