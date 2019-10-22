WB Eyeing Bradley Cooper For Hal Jordan In Green Lantern Corps

We haven’t heard too much about it of late, but Warner Bros. is still working on Green Lantern Corps, with the studio taking their time to make sure they get that corner of the DC mythos right on their next attempt. It’s known that the intention is to feature a more experienced Hal Jordan, perhaps with Jon Stewart as the rookie Lantern, and for the past two years, Tom Cruise has been circling the role of Jordan. But, according to what we’re hearing, that’s not the case anymore.

We Got This Covered has been informed that Cruise is likely to pass on the role, if he hasn’t already, which means WB has now set their sights elsewhere and apparently, Bradley Cooper is their top choice to play Hal Jordan in the DCEU. We’re hearing that the studio is extremely keen to get the A Star is Born actor on board but it’s unclear if they’ve actually reached out to him yet or not.

This intel comes to us from the same sources who told us about the upcoming Arrow spinoff back in March, that Black Mask would be gay in Birds of Prey and that Black Adam will show up in Shazam! 3, all of which were later confirmed. So, we’re inclined to believe what we’re hearing..

Cooper, of course, is no stranger to the superhero genre after having voiced Rocket Raccoon in the Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers movies. To date, though, he’s never appeared in the flesh in a Marvel film, so DC would be the first to make use of his seven-time Oscar-nominated screen presence. Having Cooper locked into star would be a huge boost for the project, then, likely convincing other top stars and filmmakers to sign up as well. No wonder WB is so keen.

