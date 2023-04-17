Bravest Marvel fan alive defends Brie Larson, Chris Pratt, and James Gunn in a one-man stand against the trolls

Saving the world approximately 31 times and counting, defeating countless seemingly unstoppable villains, defending the Sacred Timeline… All these accomplishments by the Avengers might seem impressive, but these fictional feats pale in comparison to an attempt from what might just be the bravest MCU fan in the galaxy to defend all three of the franchise’s most divisive individuals against the trolls.

For whatever reason, Captain Marvel‘s Brie Larson, Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker (and new DC chief) James Gunn, as well as his leading man, Star-Lord himself Chris Pratt, often come under insane amounts of flak online. Especially right now, with both Guardians Vol. 3 and The Marvels coming up. Amid the hate storm that’s been spreading through social media all month, then, Twitter user Josh-Parker has done the equivalent of stepping across the battlefield towards Thanos single-handed and dared to declare: “They really don’t deserve any of the hate.”

They really don't deserve any of the hate. 😔 pic.twitter.com/ta62Joro6a — Josh-Parker (@WebHeaded_Josh) April 16, 2023

Although not everyone would be bold enough to make this proclamation themselves, clearly a lot of folks out there agree with the OP, hence the thousands of likes this tweet has accrued as it’s gone viral. Numerous replies also see people defending at least one of the trio. Most notably, Larson, as part of the groundswell of renewed support for the Oscar-winning actress in the wake of her haters making The Marvels trailer the most-disliked in MCU history.

Especially Brie. Like, the other two had seemingly legitimate reasons to be disliked (which were proven false but some people still don't know it), Brie literally just played a role in a movie — Uzunami  (@EnrgyDrinksOnly) April 16, 2023

A few even echo the OP’s sentiment and agree that all three are unfairly treated by the online masses. Yes, even Chris Pratt, whose controversial casting as Mario in The Super Mario Bros. Movie hasn’t stopped the Nintendo adaptation from breaking multiple box office records.

I agree with you. Brie is a good actress, there’s nothing wrong with Chris Pratt as Mario, and people need to give Gunn a chance — The Prime Lightning (@Prime_Lightnin) April 16, 2023

Are we starting to see the tide turn towards a time when Brie Larson, Chris Pratt, and James Gunn are actually let off the hook by haters? Well, probably not, but at least their supporters are getting more outspoken.