Breaking Bad Star Reportedly Eyed For Major MCU Villain Role

Even though the entirety of Phase Four has been pushed back in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic, which has left fans massively disappointed, the delay of all of their upcoming projects will only turn out to be a minor setback for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After all, with Phase Five sequels to Black Panther and Captain Marvel already announced, it seems clear that Kevin Feige knows exactly where the franchise is headed for the foreseeable future.

Phase Four is shaping up to be something of a soft relaunch for the long-running comic book series, with several of the key players that had anchored the franchise from the very beginning having rode off into the sunset. The future looks set to revolve around a mix of returning characters, then, like Captain Marvel, Black Panther, Spider-Man, Doctor Strange and Ant-Man, and the arrival of many new faces including Shang-Chi and the Eternals.

Having taken great strides in addressing their villain problem in recent years, Phase Four looks set to feature some memorable bad guys as well, after the studio signed up Tony Leung to finally do the Mandarin justice in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and also scored a huge coup by landing Christian Bale for Thor: Love and Thunder. And now, we’ve heard that Marvel are already lining up their next major villain and are eying one of the finest actors on television for the role.

Go Behind The Scenes Of All Your Favorite MCU Films 1 of 54

Click to skip









































































































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

According to our sources – the same ones who told us Ahsoka Tano would be appearing in The Mandalorian and Taskmaster would be the villain in Black Widow – the studio are considering Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul’s Bob Odenkirk for an as-yet-undisclosed part in the franchise. And from what we’ve heard, it might turn out to be Dario Agger.

Reports previously linked Christian Bale to the role, which we now know isn’t the case, but Marvel are definitely keen to bring the character into the MCU. In the comics, Agger is the CEO of the shady Roxxon Corporation, who’ve been mentioned many times in the franchise over the years. And while Odenkirk seems like a perfect fit to play the slimy head of a nefarious company, the jury would definitely be out on how he’d fare as Agger’s alter-ego Minotaur. Still, we’re told that the studio is definitely interested in working with the actor and once we hear more on if they’re able to land him or not, we’ll be sure to let you know.