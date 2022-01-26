Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin are reportedly engaged

Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin have been dating for over four years and might be headed to the altar, according to People. Song was spotted in Beverly Hills on Monday with a diamond ring on her left hand, fueling talks of her possible engagement to the Home Alone actor with whom she has a son.

The couple, who met in Thailand on the set of the film, Changeland, were first seen together on a dinner date in Los Angeles in 2017. Since then, the couple has managed to keep much of their relationship private and off social media, save for a few Instagram posts from Song and whatever Culkin chooses to divulge on his podcast.

Last April, the pair welcomed their son Dakota, named after Culkin’s late sister. The pair had been trying for a baby, and Culkin made it known in an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast in 2018, where he claimed he and the Dollface actress had “definitely been practicing.” Culkin also gushed about how he and Song have a “good life” and that they would be “doing the house thing and all that kind of stuff.”

The couple has been keeping busy. Song and her Dollface co-stars were greenlit for a second season in early 2020, and it is set to be released in Feb. 2022, while Culkin received praise for his role as Mickey in the latest installment in the American Horror Story series: Double Feature. This will be Culkin’s second marriage and Song’s first, as he and Rachel Miner were married from 1998 to 2002.