Brie Larson peddles ‘Captain Marvel’ conspiracy theory, so get those foil hats at the ready

The internet is awash with conspiracy theories, but we never expected Marvel Cinematic Universe star Brie Larson to be one of the people encouraging her millions of Twitter followers to put on their foil hats and dive deep down into the rabbit hole.

To be fair, in the grand scheme of things it isn’t exactly going to generate a thousand YouTube videos that run for 148 minutes and ultimately provide you with zero answers; it’s all just a little bit of fun.

One social media user noticed that a great deal of Instagram users had suddenly decided to opt for an aesthetic similar to the one utilized in the marketing for Larson’s Captain Marvel, which seems fairly innocent. After all, is it really social media if people aren’t heavily manipulating their selfies?

Things took a turn for the conspiratorial when Larson herself weighed in, hinting that she could be the mastermind behind a slow-burning and yet far-reaching scheme that subtly reminds everyone that not only did the first film exist, but there’s a sequel coming out next summer.

Funnily enough, the subliminal messaging aspect of it all comes into play if you scroll through the comments and replies, which finds the majority of people demanding a trailer for The Marvels as soon as possible.

Its predecessor might be one of the most divisive superhero blockbusters of the modern era for a myriad of reasons that range from understandable to insane, but has the Academy Award-winning actress secretly managed to indoctrinate the naysayers against a potential second wave of backlash?

Only time will tell, but everyone knows you can never discount anything with 100 percent certainty on the madhouse of Twitter.