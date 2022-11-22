Brie Larson and her costars upstage ‘The Marvels’ leak with a beautiful BTS selfie

Stop what you’re doing, because Marvel megastar Brie Larson has once again surprised us all with the selfie of a lifetime. Only this time, instead of sporting her iconic Halloween costume of choice, the 33-year-old actress was seen hanging out with a group of familiar faces ahead of one of the most anticipated upcoming projects in the MCU.

We’re talking about The Marvels, of course, which is set to serve as a sequel to Captain Marvel (2019) and features Larson in the titular role. As for the picture, all has been revealed in a recent selfie shared to Larson’s official Twitter account. The aforementioned snap showcases Captain Marvel herself, alongside actresses Iman Vellani, Teyonah Parris, and director Nia DaCosta. All four women are expected to be highlights of the upcoming Marvel movie. You can check out the tweet for yourself down below:

Much to the delight of Marvel fanatics, Larson’s selfie comes on the heels of recent The Marvels leaks, which displays a new item of merchandise, in the form of a pillowcase, just in time for the upcoming holiday season. Between the leaked merchandise and a stunning behind-the-scenes photo of the enchanting cast, there’s plenty for MCU stans to look forward to ahead of the film’s release next year.

As the clock winds down and the months draw closer, fans can surely expect several more BTS bits that will be flooding various accounts all over social media — with Larson likely to be the number one culprit, not that we’ll complain in the slightest.

The Marvels is scheduled for release on July 28, 2023.