Brie Larson lovers are losing it as first look at ‘The Marvels’ leaks
Although we’re still reeling from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and gearing up to enjoy Phase Five’s first movie outing, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the excitement is already building for another upcoming MCU project ⏤ namely, The Marvels, the Captain Marvel sequel that will see Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers team up with Iman Vellani’s Ms. Marvel and Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau.
The reason for the premature promotional power-up is all to do with a leaked bit of merchandise, which just happens to reveal our first look at the film’s trio of leads in their revamped costumes. A snap of an official pillow case featuring Carol, Kamala Khan, and Monica has reached viral status on social media as Marvel lovers go gaga over this promise that the three heroines will look better than ever in director Nia DaCosta’s sequel.
Finally, The Marvels fandom’s patience is paying off.
Has Phase Five’s best movie already been identified?
And could The Marvels turn out to be Brie Larson’s very own answer to The Winter Soldier?
One thing that everyone’s loving is Monica’s new costume, which switches the green color scheme from her WandaVision suit for an eye-popping white.
Everybody say “thank you, Marvel” for keeping Carol’s hair the same as it was in the Ms. Marvel finale.
But also everybody pester Marvel until they give us the first trailer.
Also featuring Zawe Ashton (who recently welcomed her first child with her partner, a certain God of Mischief called Tom Hiddleston), The Marvels is coming to blow us away when it blasts into theaters on July 28, 2023.