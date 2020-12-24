Brie Larson Reportedly In Active Talks For Star Wars Role

Ever since it was first announced that Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige was set to fulfill a lifelong dream and develop a Star Wars movie of his very own, Brie Larson has found herself linked with a major part in it. There’s been no further word on the mystery project, and Feige is pretty busy with his day job given that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has twelve feature films and thirteen Disney Plus exclusives in the works, but that hasn’t stopped his Captain Marvel star from being continually rumored for a role in a galaxy far, far away.

The Academy Award winner has never been shy in admitting her Star Wars fandom, and even unsuccessfully auditioned for The Force Awakens before she became a household name. Now, insider Daniel Richtman claims that she’s in active talks to join the long-running sci-fi series, although he offers no further details on what the role may be or in which project she’ll appear.

This Photo Of Brie Larson As A Jedi Proves She Should Be In Star Wars 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

We heard from our own sources earlier this year that she was trying to parlay her solid working relationship with Disney into securing a part in The Mandalorian, but with close to a dozen Star Wars shows in development now, Patty Jenkins signing on to direct Rogue Squadron and Taika Waititi’s previously announced movie set to kick into high gear once the filmmaker finishes up on Thor: Love and Thunder, there’s hardly a shortage of content to choose from.

Disney and Lucasfilm usually do their best to keep major casting decisions under wraps for as long as possible, so we may not learn anything more for a while yet, but based on the sheer volume of movies and television series in the works, if Brie Larson does end up signing on the dotted line for Star Wars, there are an almost innumerable number of ways in which she could ultimately debut.