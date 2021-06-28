Brie Larson Reportedly Still Arguing With Marvel Over Her MCU Future

Brie Larson is an Academy Award winning actress that headlined one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most successful solo movies, one of just three that don’t feature Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark to have earned over a billion dollars at the box office in fact, and yet every second story about either the star or The Marvels tends to come burdened with negativity or talk of her future.

From almost the second it was announced that Carol Danvers’ second outing had been rebranded to incorporate Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau and Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan into the title, talk started making the rounds that it was all down to Larson’s perceived failure to shoulder the burden of carrying a franchise on her own.

Since then, we’ve heard talk that she’s on her way out of the franchise altogether, various demands have been made as she holds Kevin Feige to ransom, and the long term plan is to push her out, among other things. Of course, precisely none of that has been backed up, verified, confirmed or corroborated, and if anything the 31 year-old has been working harder than ever to get into superhero shape for The Marvels.

The latest rumor hails from Reddit, so take that how you will, and claims that Brie Larson is still arguing with Marvel because she doesn’t want to be replaced. Looking at the facts, use of the word “still” is a bit of a misnomer when there’s been no indication that things are anything less than rosy between the two parties, not to mention the fact that The Marvels will mark just the third of a seven-picture contract she signed when finally accepting the role of Captain Marvel after turning it down three times, so best dump some salt on this one for now.