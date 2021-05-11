Brie Larson Rumored To Be Leaving The MCU Soon

After Marvel Cinematic Universe fans went crazy over the implications of Captain Marvel 2 being retitled The Marvels, speculation began making the rounds that said the decision was made due to concerns that the studio had about star Brie Larson.

Of course, that’s yet to be confirmed or denied by any official party, but last week there were rumors swirling that claimed Marvel had lost confidence in the actress and felt she needed some support in the sequel. According to Giant Freakin Robot, who first shared the news, “the powers-that-be at Marvel Studios did not feel that she “delivered” in the first one on her own.”

While it’s fair to say that it’s far from Kevin Feige and co.’s best work, Captain Marvel is still the second highest-grossing solo debut for any hero in the franchise behind only Black Panther, and the fifth biggest-earner in MCU history that isn’t an Avengers crossover, so who knows how much truth there is to this new rumor? In any case, GFR is now following up their initial report with a further story that claims Larson may actually be leaving the Marvel Cinematic Universe soon.

According to the outlet’s sources, the actress “won’t be around as Carol Danvers for much longer” as the studio plans to replace her as Captain Marvel “with either Kamala Khan or Monica Rambeau.” They go on to note that this doesn’t necessarily mean that Larson won’t show up as the hero past The Marvels, but rather that the idea is to eventually “have her relinquish the title of Captain Marvel” to one of the two aforementioned characters. And really, that makes sense.

After all, Brie Larson is a hugely in demand talent and with a handful of MCU appearances already under her belt, it might be time for her to move on after she does a few more projects for the studio. The theme of passing down a mantle is one we’ve already seen with a number of the franchise’s heroes lately as well, so it wouldn’t be too surprising if the series had a new Captain Marvel in a couple of years – be it Kamala or Monica.