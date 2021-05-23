Brie Larson Reportedly Wants To Make Sure Captain Marvel Stays The Strongest Hero In The MCU

For whatever reason, Brie Larson has turned out to be one of the most divisive and polarizing presences in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since debuting as Captain Marvel, and the knives were already out for the Academy Award winner’s Carol Danvers long before her solo movie hit theaters given the sustained trolling and downvoting campaigns that accompanied the buildup.

With that in mind, it’s hardly a coincidence that the majority of scuttlebutt surrounding the 31 year-old always tends to revolve around hypothetical demands she’s been making that would put her at the top of the class. In the last week alone we’ve heard she was asking for $20 million to sign on to Star Wars, which would match Harrison Ford’s franchise-high salary for The Force Awakens, and she also wanted her prospective character to be the strongest Jedi that the galaxy far, far away has ever seen.

Throw in the reports that she’s pushing to be the next leader of the Avengers when they reassemble, as well as making requests demanding top billing and the biggest paycheck for a project that doesn’t technically exist yet, not to mention the talk that The Marvels had been rebranded because of the backlash to her performance in the first film, and a very specific narrative begins to form.

Brie Larson Shares Captain Marvel BTS Photos To Celebrate Her MCU Anniversary 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The latest addition to the rumor mill comes from insider Daniel Richtman, who claims that Larson wants to ensure that Captain Marvel is firmly established as the strongest hero in the MCU and remains that way, because Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch will technically become a villain soon and she presumably wants the title back given that Feige passed the mantle on to Wanda Maximoff.

“Brie Larson wants to make sure Cap Marvel stays strongest hero in MCU. Wanda doesn’t count bc she is turning into villain,” says Richtman.

Of course, none of the talk mentioned above has been corroborated or proven as of yet, but The Marvels is getting in front of cameras next week, so the deluge of Larson-centric chatter will more than likely only intensify.