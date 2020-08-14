Brie Larson Reportedly Wants Her Own Captain Marvel Disney Plus Series

Based on the constant backlash that’s been pointed in her direction ever since she first joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you wouldn’t think that Brie Larson had headlined a movie that ranks as the second highest-grossing entry in the franchise’s history that doesn’t feature either Iron Man, Captain America or Spider-Man.

It may just be a minority that are backing the petitions to have her removed as Captain Marvel and attempted to review-bomb the character’s solo debut, but it’s nonetheless a very vocal one, and with Carol Danvers’ role in the MCU only set to increase, there’s no doubt going to be a lot more trolls attempting to make their voices heard in the future.

We previously learned that the actress had asked for much more influence in the franchise, which included taking top billing in the projects that she appears in and equal pay to her male co-stars, something that Kevin Feige has reportedly agreed to, and now we’re hearing that the Academy Award winner also wants her own limited series to fill in some of the gaps in Captain Marvel’s story.

According to our intel – which comes from the same sources that told us The Falcon and the Winter Soldier would be delayed and that a She-Hulk show is in the works, both of which were correct – Larson wants a small screen spinoff that would track Captain Marvel’s adventures between the end of her first outing and Avengers: Endgame. Though nothing has been made official just yet, we’re told that she’s currently talking with Feige about it and obviously, it’d end up on Disney Plus if it were to happen.

Despite Endgame arriving just months after Captain Marvel had raked in over a billion dollars at the box office, Carol Danvers’ screentime was very limited in the film, with the cosmic superhero vanishing for the majority of the plot before returning for the final battle. Of course, Disney Plus is going to play a huge part in the MCU’s future, but her long absence from Earth could just as easily be explained in the upcoming sequel through either a flashback or a brief exchange of dialogue, instead of investing the huge amount of money it would take to develop and shoot a spinoff that might seem unnecessary on paper. Still, we wouldn’t rule it out from happening just yet and should we learn anything more about it, we’ll be sure to let you know.