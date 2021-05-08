Brie Larson Reportedly Wants Captain Marvel To Be The MCU’s Strongest Avenger

No offense to Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, who has repeatedly tried to stake his claim for the title over the years, but the argument over who can be named as the strongest Avenger in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe has boiled down to a straight shootout between Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel and Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch.

In the buildup to Carol Danvers’ solo debut, Kevin Feige named her costumed alter ego as the most powerful figure the franchise had ever seen, and she certainly lived up to that billing during the movie’s third act, leading to speculation that Captain Marvel was sidelined for the majority of Avengers: Endgame because she was over-powered, and could realistically break Thanos and his army in half whenever she felt like it.

Brie Larson Shares Captain Marvel BTS Photos To Celebrate Her MCU Anniversary 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

However, the company’s Chief Creative Officer then changed his mind and decided that Wanda Maximoff was the top dog. Looking at what unfolded during WandaVision, it’s hard to argue with that given that Agatha Harkness revealed Scarlet Witch could destroy the entire world if she wanted to, while the characters in the show even debted over which one of them would have been able to defeat the Mad Titan in hand-to-hand combat.

According to insider Daniel Richtman, though, Larson wants her crown back and for Carol to be the strongest hero in the MCU, and it shouldn’t be too difficult to accomplish that depending on how the dominoes fall. After all, Captain Marvel is widely believed to be the next leader of the Avengers, while looking at Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, there are no guarantees that Wanda will be part of the lineup. And as one of the MCU’s two strongest characters, she wins by default if Scarlet Witch doesn’t want to play ball with Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.