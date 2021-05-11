Brie Larson Reportedly Wants To Explore More Of Carol’s Past In The Marvels

Kevin Feige admitted several years back that the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe on the big screen would be less reliant on origin stories moving forward, which is the right call. After all, when you produce the sheer volume of superhero content that Marvel Studios does, giving extensive introductions to every single character to get their own movie would start to wear a little thin.

Spider-Man: Homecoming and Black Panther arrived with fully-formed protagonists, while Eternals will no doubt fill in the gaps surrounding the titular team’s backstory as the narrative unfolds over 7000 years. In fact, looking at the entire Phase Four slate, the only project that jumps out as an origin story is probably Jon Watts’ Fantastic Four, if only because it serves as a full-blown reboot of the property.

However, we’re hearing from our sources this week – the same ones who told us Don Cheadle would cameo in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier‘s premiere long before the show premiered – that Brie Larson reportedly wants to dive back into Carol Danvers’ past as part of The Marvels. Based on the rebranding alone, though, there’s clearly going to be a fight for significant screen time, and no offense to Captain Marvel, but her early days aren’t all that interesting.

The character’s first solo outing only really caught fire towards the end of the second act, and it already covered her time in the military and relationship with Mar-Vell, the Rambeau family, Starforce and Nick Fury, so there’s surely not much left that’s even worth digging into. That being said, we still know very little about The Marvels and as such, there might be an angle worth exploring. In any case, we should find out shortly with production set to kick off in a couple of weeks.