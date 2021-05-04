Kevin Feige Says Eternals Unfolds Across 7000 Years

Ironically, it felt like we’d been waiting forever to see some footage from the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Eternals until the debut of yesterday’s Phase Four sizzle reel finally showed off several members of the gang in action. The cosmic comic book adaptation wrapped shooting in February of last year, but the Coronavirus pandemic saw it delayed by a full twelve months, and it’s now coming to the big screen on November 5th.

Given that Marvel Studios has revealed the first look at the intergalactic epic, though, a proper trailer shouldn’t be too far away. After all, the maiden promo for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was unveiled five months before the martial arts actioner explodes onto the big screen, so by that logic, a meaty glimpse at Eternals could be arriving within the next few weeks.

In any case, the movie has sat on the shelf for so long that Chloe Zhao is now a two-time Academy Award winner having scooped Best Director and Best Picture for her latest effort Nomadland at the recent Oscars ceremony, meaning that Eternals may realistically even draw in some of the snootier arthouse crowd who typically turn their noses up at the big budget blockbusters churned out by the MCU given her newfound status as a critical darling.

We know the narrative is going to incorporate various periods throughout human history, too, as the story establishes who the titular team are and how they factor into the MCU at large, and in a new interview, Kevin Feige confirmed that the plot unfolds over seven millennia.

“Eternals is a very bold and very ambitious, sprawling 7000-year story of humanity and our place in the cosmos.”

That’s about as vague as the company’s Chief Creative Officer could possibly get, but with a trailer surely on the horizon, we’ll be receiving a much better look at Eternals very shortly.