Marvel Confirms Thanos’ Connection To The Eternals

The Mad Titan may have been defeated by the combined forces of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes during Avengers: Endgame‘s epic final battle, but you don’t wipe out half of all life in the universe without leaving behind an infamous legacy. Thanos may have been dusted, killing him for the second time after Thor cleaved his head off in the movie’s prologue, but his shadow will continue to loom over the Marvel Cinematic Universe for some time to come.

At this stage, Josh Brolin seems a lot more likely to return as Deadpool 2‘s Cable than the hulking alien with a penchant for genocide, but rumors of Thanos’ return have continued to rear up every now and again over the last year and a half. If there are indeed plans for him to show up again, then his most obvious destination would be in Chloe Zao’s Eternals, given his ties to the titular team.

A new viral marketing installation has reaffirmed that Thanos will keep his comic book origin as the son of two Eternals, which in MCU continuity makes him Angelina Jolie’s cousin, which is a bizarre thought. The Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. reveals some more backstory on the Infinity Saga’s end of level boss, which you can check out below.

In an ideal world, we’d have seen Eternals by now, but thanks to the Coronavirus pandemic causing a complete reshuffling of the Phase Four calendar, the cosmic blockbuster won’t be hitting the big screen until November of next year. Zao has already likened it to Endgame in terms of scale, and the movie could be something truly special after the director’s latest effort Nomadland scored universal acclaim in gaining a reputation as one of the best and most powerful films of 2020.