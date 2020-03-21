Brie Larson Reportedly Eyed For Mara Jade After Passing On Ahsoka Tano

Star Wars fans were given a huge and unexpected surprise earlier this week when not only was it announced that fan favorite character Ahsoka Tano was set to make her live-action debut in the second season of The Mandalorian, but Rosario Dawson had also been cast in the role, something that will no doubt go down well with the vast majority of the fanbase.

Those with an interest in the expanded Star Wars universe had been clamoring for her to make the transition to either the movies or TV shows for a while now, with constant speculation linking the Jedi to the franchise in recent months. One of the most popular theories was that Ahsoka was set to play a prominent role in Kevin Feige’s in-development Star Wars project, with his Marvel Cinematic Universe star Brie Larson heavily linked to the part.

And while there’s still a chance that the character could show up in Feige’s Star Wars movie, we’ve also heard from our sources – the same ones that told us months ago that Ahsoka was set to make an appearance in The Mandalorian – that Larson is still in the mix, but for a different role now.

This Photo Of Brie Larson As A Jedi Proves She Should Be In Star Wars 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Yes, after passing on the opportunity to play Tano, the Captain Marvel star is said to be on Feige’s wish list to lead the spinoff as Mara Jade, who has a very muddled history in the Star Wars expanded universe but is still hugely popular with fans. Disney and Lucasfilm are very high on the idea of bringing Larson into the franchise, apparently, something the 30 year-old seems more than okay with, and despite names like Emily Blunt also said to be under consideration, Marvel’s Chief Creative Officer has made the Academy Award winner his number one choice, from what we’re told.

Of course, nothing can be confirmed as of yet, with Feige’s Star Wars movie still set to be a long way away, but we’ll keep you posted as soon as we hear more about the studio’s plans for Mara and who will end up playing her.