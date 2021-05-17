Brie Larson Reportedly Asking Marvel To Be New Leader Of The Avengers

After Avengers: Endgame killed off Tony Stark and retired Steve Rogers, Marvel fans have wondered who would lead the Avengers the next time Earth’s Mightiest Heroes reconvened. Thor is the most senior member of the team left standing, but the two top contenders are generally thought to be Brie Larson‘s Captain Marvel and Anthony Mackie’s Captain America. Which one will it be, though? That remains to be seen, but one of them may have made a play for the leadership position behind the scenes.

According to tipster Daniel Richtman, Brie Larson has reached out to Marvel and let them know that she wants to lead the Avengers. The Carol Danvers actress has reportedly spoke to Kevin Feige about this and made it clear that she would love to be the group’s top dog moving forward. It’s unclear if this is what Feige and company have planned at this stage, but it’s apparently what the star herself wants to happen.

Carol taking over as the Avengers’ leader seems like a likely situation for a number of reasons. For starters, she’s one of the most, if not the most, powerful hero in the MCU and she’s also been in charge of the team in the comics. It would be a pretty big deal to have a female character lead the Avengers in the movies, too. But this is no doubt a discussion that will rage on in the Marvel fandom for some time yet.

Brie Larson Shares Captain Marvel BTS Photos To Celebrate Her MCU Anniversary 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

In the meantime, Carol will become the boss of her own mini-superhero team in The Marvels, the retitled Captain Marvel 2 that’ll see her unite with Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani). It’s possible that this is setting up the formation of A-Force in the MCU so, even if she doesn’t end up leading the Avengers, the odds are that Captain Marvel will call the shots on that team instead.

Brie Larson will reprise her role in The Marvels when it releases in July 2022, while there’s a chance she may also cameo in the Ms. Marvel Disney Plus series later this year.