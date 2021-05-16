Brie Larson Reportedly Talking With Lucasfilm About Mara Jade Role In Star Wars

Brie Larson has made it known that she’s a massive Star Wars fan and has pitched herself as Lucasfilm’s next leading lady on social media a few times, something that her fans like the sounds of. To date, there’s been no official word from either the studio or the star on if they’ve been in contact, but new intel is pointing to Larson being in talks to match her turn as Captain Marvel in the MCU with another iconic heroine in the Star Wars universe.

We’ve heard from our sources this week – the same ones who told us Ahsoka Tano was going to appear in The Mandalorian season 2 long before it happened – that Brie Larson is in discussions with Lucasfilm to play none other than Mara Jade. This will obviously raise a lot of eyebrows as Mara is one of the most notable Legends characters of the lot and one that fans have been campaigning to be brought back into canon for years.

A while ago, we heard that Larson was being eyed for the part and, according to what we’ve been told recently, things have now progressed to the two parties having talked about the possibility. There’s no word on if she’s the only one who Lucasfilm is speaking to, but if she does indeed end up with the role, it’s likely she’ll feature in Kevin Feige’s upcoming Star Wars movie, given their established professional partnership.

For those unfamiliar with her, Mara Jade was originally the Emperor’s Hand, his Force-sensitive top assassin, before she reformed, married Luke Skywalker and became a Jedi Master. Luke and Mara’s marriage might have been removed from the equation, but a lot about her EU story could still be carried over onto the screen. It definitely feels like only a matter of when we can expect her to make it into live-action and not if, and as for whether Brie Larson will play the part, we’ll just have to wait and see.