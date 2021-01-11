Brie Larson Reportedly In Talks To Play A Disney Princess

Across her career so far, Brie Larson has won an Oscar, become a YouTube star and taken flight as a Marvel superhero. But could her next port of call be to join the pantheon of Disney princesses? That’s something that’s apparently on the cards as a new rumor points to the Captain Marvel star being in talks to play some kind of princess role in an upcoming – and currently unknown – project for the Mouse House.

This rumor comes our way via insider Daniel Richtman, who shared this intriguing bit of intel on his Patreon page. He didn’t provide any other details along with that at this time, but it’s a headline-grabbing rumor nonetheless. It’s unclear, then, whether Larson is being courted to star in one of Disney’s many live-action remakes of one of their animated classics or if she should be in discussions to play a brand-new royal character in some original production, whether live-action or animated (Richtman doesn’t specify whether her princess role could be a vocal performance or not).

Larson obviously already has a winning relationship with Disney thanks to appearing as Carol Danvers in both Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame so far, which together have made over $4 billion at the box office. So there’s no mystery why the studio would be keen to work with her again in a different franchise. There has been talk before now of Larson maybe joining Star Wars, as we all know she’d love to be a Jedi. If both of these rumored roles go ahead, she may tick off the rare hattrick of appearing in the Marvel, Star Wars and mainstream Disney universes.

What we do know is that this potential princess gig would have to be squeezed in between her Marvel obligations, like Captain Marvel 2, coming in fall 2022, and possibly even this year’s Ms. Marvel TV series. While we wait to see if this comes to anything, let us know whether you like the idea of Brie Larson swapping her Captain Marvel suit for a Disney princess’ frock in the comments.