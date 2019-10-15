Brie Larson Proves Once Again Why She Should Be In Star Wars

Not for the first time, Brie Larson picked up a lightsaber at ACE Comic Con this past weekend. And let’s just say Mace Windu would be proud.

The Captain Marvel actress took a break from meeting and greeting to wield the iconic Star Wars weapon, proving that, once again, she would be a tremendous asset to the Lucasfilm franchise. She’s an Oscar-winning actress who also happens to be Captain Marvel, what’s not to love?

Besides, having cut her teeth in indie dramas – namely Short Term 12 and the really rather excellent Room – Larson has been catapulted into the big time thanks to key roles in Kong: Skull Island and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Next stop: Star Wars? It’s certainly possible, and thanks to Larson’s enthusiasm, we don’t have to use much imagination to visualize her in Jedi attire.

It’s all conjecture, of course; Kathleen Kennedy and the Powers That Be at Lucasfilm have more pressing matters to attend to, such as the imminent launch of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The weight of an entire franchise rests on its shoulders, so we don’t necessarily envy J.J. Abrams and screenwriter Chris Terrio.

Given the runaway success of The Force Awakens, though, we’re quietly confident that Abrams will be able to deliver the goods once more. In fact, we won’t have to wait too much longer before we catch another glimpse of Episode IX in action – next week will seemingly bring a brand new (and likely final) trailer, followed quickly by advanced ticket sales. It’s all kicking off, folks.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker shoots for the stars on December 20th. Larson, on the other hand, will next be seen in the as-yet-unannounced Captain Marvel sequel.