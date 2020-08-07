Brie Larson Reportedly Worried About Being Overshadowed In Captain Marvel 2

It’s still unclear when, exactly, we’ll see Avengers 5, but that doesn’t mean some of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes won’t be getting together again before that. In fact, we know that Captain Marvel 2, the second solo outing for Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers, is going to be something of an Avengers movie in disguise.

The Direct reported the other week that CM2 will feature Ms. Marvel and that alongside her, several other important heroes in the MCU will turn up in the pic. In fact, according to The Direct, the sequel will go down as “a mini-Avengers film.” Presumably, then, there’s going to be a lot going on in it and it could take some cues from Captain America: Civil War.

Sandwiched in between Avengers: Age of Ultron and Avengers: Infinity War, the beloved threequel introduced several key new faces into the franchise and also set the stage for the end of the Infinity Saga. Captain Marvel 2 could do something similar as well, by giving Ms. Marvel her first appearance on the big screen and possibly even setting up the formation of the New Avengers. But amidst all this, Brie Larson wants to ensure that the focus stays very much on Carol Danvers, as it’s still her movie.

According to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us Taskmaster would be the main villain in Black Widow, John Wick: Chapter 5 is happening and Netflix is developing a Witcher prequel, all of which turned out to be correct – Larson has expressed concern to Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios that she may be overshadowed in Captain Marvel 2 given all that’s going on plot-wise and all the prominent characters who are set to be involved. Not to mention the fact that Monica Rambeau is said to have a large role in the project, too – something else which Larson is reportedly worried about.

To be fair to the Room star, these are all valid concerns. After all, this is still a Captain Marvel movie and does need to further develop Carol and her arc. But at the same time, you have to trust that Marvel knows what they’re doing. They’ve successfully pulled off many crossover films at this point and know how to balance things. I mean, just look at Infinity War and Endgame for proof of that.

Tell us, though, do you think Captain Marvel 2 might have too much going on in it? And are Brie’s concerns valid? As always, let us know down below.