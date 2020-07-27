Captain Marvel 2 Will Reportedly Be A Mini-Avengers Movie With Lots Of Heroes

We don’t know when we’ll be getting Avengers 5 yet, but that doesn’t mean we won’t see some of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes together again before that. To date, the last movie on Marvel Studios’ schedule is Captain Marvel 2, the sophomore solo outing for Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers. And according to a new report, it’s possible that the sequel could become something of an Avengers film in disguise.

The Direct is reporting that, according to their sources, CM2 will feature Ms. Marvel, who’s set to be introduced in her own Disney Plus TV series, likely prior to the movie’s release. Kamala Khan will have a prominent supporting role in the sequel, too. What’s more, several other important figures in the MCU will likewise turn up in the pic. We don’t know exactly which ones yet, but The Direct says it will go down as “a mini-Avengers film.”

It seems that CM2 could be taking its cue from Captain America: Civil War, then. Sandwiched in between Avengers: Age of Ultron and Avengers: Infinity War, the superhero-vs-superhero movie effectively introduced several key new players into the franchise as well as setting the stage for the end of the Infinity Saga. Captain Marvel 2 could do something similar in welcoming Ms. Marvel to the big screen and probably teeing up the formation of the New Avengers.

That’s not to mention that The Direct is claiming the sequel will adapt the Secret Invasion storyline from the comics. With the original event featuring Skrulls impersonating some famous Avengers, it makes sense that the film version would contain many major cameos. It’s worth pointing out, though, that Secret Invasion has previously been said to be in the works as a TV series instead.

In any case, Captain Marvel 2 is set to blast into theaters on July 8th, 2022, so hopefully we learn more about what the studio has planned in the not too distant future.