Brie Larson reveals she started her YouTube channel to see if she’d end up getting canceled

Any high-profile public figure always runs the risk of becoming a target for the cancel culture mob on social media, although you wouldn’t necessarily expect Brie Larson to be one of them.

The Academy Award-winning Marvel Cinematic Universe stalwart has cultivated a reputation for constantly sharing content that ranges from the wholesome to borderline cringeworthy, as if she’s distilled the essence of the outdated manic pixie dream girl archetype and somehow transformed it into a painstakingly curated online exercise in kook.

That extends from Twitter and Instagram to her widely popular YouTube channel, even though her reasons behind starting the latter are nothing if not bizarre. In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Larson admitted that she took her internet presence to the next level to see if she could survive putting her foot in her mouth and avoid saying anything that would incur the wrath of the pitchfork-wielding masses.

“I wanted to prove that I could put stuff out and it wasn’t going to be like, ‘Oh, my God, I can’t believe she said that’ or ‘I can’t believe she did that.’ Am I allowed to exist? Am I allowed to just be lovable as I am? Am I worthy of just being here?”

Obviously, Larson is hardly a stranger to being trolled and savaged, but that largely has to do with her ongoing commitment to the MCU and the active disdain a lot of people seem to have for her recurring role as Carol Danvers. Outside of that, she’s about as inoffensive as you could possibly hope to imagine, but that’s not to say controversy isn’t always lurking around the corner for any A-lister who makes one bad move.