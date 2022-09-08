Brie Larson rocks stunning sheer look at the premiere for her new Disney Plus series

Oscar-winning Captain Marvel star Brie Larson turned heads last night at the Los Angeles premiere of her new Disney Plus docuseries Growing Up. The actor showed off her superhero movie physique in a sparkly nude illusion jumpsuit, complete with glittering rhinestones from top to toe and a jeweled Valentino belt.

Larson’s Growing Up aims to explore “the challenges, triumphs, and complexities of adolescence” and comprises ten stories, each centered on one individual, blurring the lines between narrative and documentary filmmaking. Episodes touch on gender identity, disability, the experiences of people of color in STEM fields, and body image issues.

This isn’t Larson’s only upcoming project with Disney, as she also stars in Remembering, an eight-minute experimental augmented reality short that also premieres today (though as of writing doesn’t appear to be on the service). Directed by Elijah Allan-Blitz, this sees Larson as a young writer getting back in touch with her inner child to reinvigorate her creativity.

And then, of course, there’s Larson’s MCU work. We last saw her in the closing moments of Ms. Marvel being apparently warped into Kamala Khan’s bedroom. The implication is that Khan has swapped places with Carol Danvers, so the setup is likely how The Marvels will begin next year. The Marvels should be one of the larger-scale MCU movies and have a massive cosmic scope, though we’re most excited to see Larson and Iman Vellani star bouncing off one another as Kamala tries to get over her fangirl enthusiasm.

Growing Up is now available on Disney Plus, Remembering should be available later today, and The Marvels will premiere on July 28, 2023.