The ‘Ms. Marvel’ mid-credits scene gives us our first taste of 2023’s ‘The Marvels’

This article contains spoilers for the Ms. Marvel finale

Marvel Studios have often had trouble sticking the landing with their Disney Plus shows, but Ms. Marvel knocked it out of the park with an action-packed and emotionally satisfying finale. Kamala finally came into her own as a true superhero, received her costume from her family, and saved the day after Damage Control wildly overstepped the mark.

The show ended with two explosive revelations. The biggest already has its own article, but the mid-credits scene gives us a taste of what’ll be going down in 2023’s The Marvels.

While Kamala is relaxing in her bedroom her bangle begins to glow. A moment later she’s smashed through her closet and sucked into a portal. And then, emerging from the wreckage, comes Brie Larson as Captain Marvel:

Screengrab from Disney Plus

Danvers looks around the room with the exact expression you’d expect from someone finding themself in a superfan’s bedroom and simply says “oh no no no”.

It seems that Kamala and Carol have somehow swapped places with one another, which likely means that Kamala has been teleported halfway across the universe into the middle of some galactic showdown. This is probably where The Marvels will begin next year, with Kamala trying to deal with whatever Carol was doing when they were zapped, and Carol flying across space to reunite with her.

We’re still a year away from The Marvels‘ July 2023 premiere so don’t expect a trailer anytime soon, but at least now we know how that story will start.

Ms. Marvel‘s first season is now available in full on Disney Plus.