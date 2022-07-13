‘Ms. Marvel’ finally broke the seal on the biggest upcoming MCU story

This article contains spoilers for the Ms. Marvel finale

Ms. Marvel has just wrapped up on Disney Plus and stuck the landing in style. After five episodes of waiting we finally got to see Kamala in her comics suit in full control of her powers, even making a big nod towards the comics by showing her “embiggen” herself. The episode was studded with emotional moments between Kamala’s friends and family, but it wrapped up with two major developments for the future of the MCU.

One was a tease for next year’s The Marvels, but another finally cracked open the seal on a hugely awaited MCU development. In the closing moments Bruno revealed he’d been confused as to why Kamala had powers while her family doesn’t, revealing that there’s something different in her genes, “like… a mutation” (followed by a little guitar sting from the 90s X-Men cartoon).

That’s right folks, the X-Gene and mutants are now officially a part of the MCU, and Kamala is one of them. Kamala shrugged it off by saying “it’s just going to be another label” – nodding to the discrimination faced by the X-Men across many previous Marvel stories.

Now that we have our first official MCU mutant (Professor X in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness technically counts, but he’s not in the same universe), expect more to come soon. Let’s hope for some more official MCU X-Men news over the rest of the year, with mutant characters likely to be hinted at in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at the very least.

In the meantime, if you haven’t checked out the excellent Ms. Marvel it’s now available to stream in full on Disney Plus.