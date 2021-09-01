Brie Larson Rumored To Star In James Bond-Style Movie For Netflix

A combination of Amazon acquiring MGM in a multi-billion dollar deal and a string of high profile projects in various stages of production and development certainly make it look as though the future of big budget espionage lies largely in the hands of streaming services, with Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible one major exception.

While Eon are adamant that 007 will remain the exclusive property of theaters, MGM’s new owners are still entitled to a hefty slice of the financial pie. On top of that, the Russo brothers recently wrapped Netflix’s star-studded The Gray Man with Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling headlining the first installment of a planned franchise, while the platform also has Gal Gadot lined up to produce and star in Heart of Stone.

Matthew Vaughn’s Argylle was recently snapped up by AppleTV+ in a deal said to be worth $200 million, and now a new rumor is claiming that Brie Larson is set to star in a Bond-type blockbuster for Netflix. That’s about the extent of the information on offer, so there’s no word as to what the film is, what it’s about or the role the Academy Award winner is expected to play.

Larson is currently shooting The Marvels before jumping straight into Apple series Lessons in Chemistry, so the actress’ schedule is fairly packed for at least the next eighteen months or so. That means there’s plenty of time for more details to filter out about this mysterious Netflix effort, because at the moment we’ve got virtually nothing to go on besides her speculated involvement.