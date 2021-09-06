Brie Larson Shows Off Punishing The Marvels Training Routine

The Marvels looks set to be the biggest MCU movie since Endgame. The sequel to 2019’s Captain Marvel is set to expand the story beyond Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers, encompassing Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau (introduced in WandaVision) and Iman Vellani’s Ms. Marvel (who we’ll meet in her upcoming Disney Plus show).

Despite these (and potentially other) new characters, the focus will still be on Carol Danvers. Her debut movie comfortably broke a billion dollars at the box office, and her story will continue here. But getting into superhero shape takes a lot of work, even when the action scenes will likely use CGI doubles. Now she’s given us a peek into her training regime:

This routine looks particularly tough, combining a flywheel box and a kettlebell for some truly epic squats. Larson must be in great condition to even attempt this kind of workout without risking injury, so credit to her for putting the work in. None of this should come as a surprise to fans, though, as she’s previously shown off her home gym equipment custom-decorated in Captain Marvel colors.

The Marvels shoot is now comfortably underway, with reports of massive sets being constructed in Atlanta. Here’s hoping that as the shoot continues, we’ll find out whether the rumors of other MCU guest stars were true or not.

It’s long been suggested that Tom Holland’s Spider-Man will play a role in the movie, with Natalie Portman’s Lady Thor also supposedly expected to pop up. There’s also speculation that Jude Law’s Yon-Rogg will reappear, which would make sense given his unceremonious exit from Captain Marvel.

More on all this when we hear it. The Marvels will hit theaters on November 11, 2022.