Brie Larson teases major character in ‘The Marvels’

While we know The Marvels wrapped production back in November, we haven’t heard a lot about the movie since then. Now, thanks to Captain Marvel herself, we might have a slightly better look at not only one of the first pieces of merch for the film, but a hint at just how important one character will be to the plot.

In a recent post to Instagram, Larson showed off a special keychain that not only had a cute letter B attached (which we assume stands for Brie) but also a special symbol that looks like a combination of the logo for both Captain Marvel and Photon. It had an extremely simple caption: 2-17-2023 which is the current release date for the incoming film.

While we got a small taste of Monica Rambeau back in WandaVision, The Marvels director Nia DaCosta has kept the plot details of the movie quite close to her chest. Unlike most other Marvel projects, leaks have been minimal outside of a single picture of Ms. Marvel’s costume. However, she did discuss in an interview how difficult it was to balance all three characters set to appear in The Marvels.

“It’s interesting, and something we thought about and worked through a lot, which was how do we get each of these really big, exciting heroes space in a two-hour film. Captain Marvel has a history from the first film, Kamala will have her Ms. Marvel show, and Monica Rambeau, we’ve only seen her a little bit in WandaVision. A lot of what we’ve been thinking about is what part of the journey do we need to see for each of them? How do we honor the part of the story they’re at in terms of the canon, while also within our story making them equal?”

It looks like we’ll have to keep on waiting to see everything there is to offer in the film when The Marvels hits theaters on Feb. 17, 2023.