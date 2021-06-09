Bruce Banner Will Reportedly Become A Savage And More Powerful Hulk In The MCU Soon

Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner has been a hugely popular and integral part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe ever since he took over from Edward Norton and made his debut as the Hulk in The Avengers, but there’s a sneaking suspicion that the franchise might be running out of things to do with him.

We’ve seen the giant green rage monster tear a path through the Chitauri, while his ultimately abandoned arc with Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow in Age of Ultron and beyond felt like a half-hearted stab at emotional development, before Thor: Ragnarok made him the beleaguered straight man to Chris Hemsworth’s charismatic tour-de-force, and finally Avengers: Endgame gave audiences the best of both worlds with the smartened version of the character. So, where do we go from here?

Well, if a new report is to be believed, then Hulk could be returning to his roots in the future, with plans said to be in place for a more savage and powerful version of what’s more recently become a pretty jolly green giant. Unfortunately, there’s not much in the way of further details, but upcoming Disney Plus series She-Hulk will mark Ruffalo’s eighth MCU credit, so we’ll no doubt have a much better idea of where he’s headed once the show draws to a close.

Admittedly, the rumor is predicated on the notion of a Hulk vs. Wolverine movie happening along with the introduction of Amadeus Cho, both of which have been heavily speculated upon but aren’t anywhere close to being confirmed, so it’s hard to get a real handle on what Marvel have in store for the big guy until we see how Ruffalo’s next chapter plays out when Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters makes her small screen debut, and we know that she’s already been pegged as a future Avenger.