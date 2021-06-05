Marvel Rumored To Be Introducing A Fan Favorite Version Of Hulk

Ironically, it’s the success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that appears to have scuppered any hopes of seeing Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk get his own standalone outing. Universal are holding onto the distribution rights for the character’s solo efforts with an iron fist, knowing that there are comfortably hundreds of millions of dollars at stake.

However, the fact that She-Hulk is receiving her own Disney Plus series would indicate that Marvel Studios are free to put various other gamma-radiated superheroes front and center, and the finer points of Universal’s contractual rights have never been made clear, so it could just be the Bruce Banner version of the Hulk that the company is in charge of.

On that note, a new rumor claims that fan favorite Amadeus Cho is on his way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, although there’s no additional information provided as to how, when or where it could happen. This wouldn’t be the first time that we’ve heard something similar, though, and it would certainly be in keeping with Phase Four’s overarching theme of succession and legacy, especially with Ruffalo turning 54 years old later this year and Cho typically being depicted as either a teenager or young man in his comic book stories.

Of course, Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters is widely expected to become the franchise’s next premiere green rage monster given that the casting call for the show touted future Avengers membership, but there’s no logical reason why Amadeus Cho couldn’t make his presence felt further down the line. There’ve been plenty of rumors about multiple versions of the Hulk being introduced on both the big and small screens, but as always, it’s best to wait for further details before getting too hyped at the prospect.