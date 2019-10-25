Marvel Planning To Introduce A New Hulk In The MCU

Following the release of Avengers: Endgame, MCU fans around the world have found themselves with a handful of unanswered questions. One of the most pressing, though, is where does Bruce Banner/the Hulk go from here?

As you’ll no doubt recall, the big green giant snapped billions of lifeforms back into existence in Endgame, but unfortunately, he took a pretty big hit himself, with the sheer power of the six Infinity Stones leaving him quite injured. And we already know that he won’t heal anytime soon, as it’s been said that the damage is permanent.

Chances are, then, we won’t see the hero back in action for a while, but that doesn’t mean we’ll have a shortage of Hulk in the MCU. And that’s because according to sources close to We Got This Covered – the same ones who told us a She-Hulk show was happening back in April, and who said the Inhumans are being rebooted in Ms. Marvel, which was recently confirmed – the studio has plans to introduce a new Hulk.

Before we go any further, we’ll stress that this doesn’t mean Bruce Banner is done with the MCU. In fact, he’s fully expected to return in the She-Hulk show and could even appear after that as well. However, his time in the franchise is obviously coming to an end and so, Marvel is looking to introduce us to a new Hulk, the Amadeus Cho version. While there’ve been whispers about this before now, we’re being told that Cho is definitely headed to the MCU and he’ll be getting his very own Disney Plus limited series, before he goes on to show up in some of the movies.

For those unfamiliar with the hero, Wikipedia describes him as so:

“A 19-year-old Korean American genius who’s the eighth smartest person on Earth, Cho succeeded Bruce Banner as the Hulk in The Totally Awesome Hulk #1 (2015). In contrast with Banner, who found his Hulk powers to be a burden, Cho is a confident character who revels in his newfound abilities.”

Helen Cho has, of course, already shown up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Avengers: Age of Ultron and in the comics, she’s Amadeus’ mother. As such, it’s not too surprising that Kevin Feige and co. have plans for the gifted youngster as well.

Details on the studio’s plans for the character beyond what we’ve mentioned remain unclear at this early, early stage, but given that this intel comes to us from the same sources who also told us Charlie Cox and Krysten Ritter may return to the MCU (which looks to be all but confirmed), and that a Nova movie is in development, which has since been confirmed by several other outlets, we have no reason to doubt that Marvel is indeed gearing up to bring us a new Hulk.