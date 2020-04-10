Disney Plus She-Hulk Show Will Reportedly Feature Multiple Hulks

Despite being one of the original members of the Avengers as well as a beloved character among fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the complicated rights issues with the Hulk mean that Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner will likely never get the chance to headline his own solo movie. That being said, the studio are free to use the big guy however they see fit as a supporting character, and all the signs point to his next appearance being part of the She-Hulk show on Disney Plus.

With the limited series not expected until 2020, there’s plenty of time to put all of the pieces into place, including the casting of the title heroine. A recently-leaked casting call indicates that Jennifer Walters is set to play a huge role in the MCU going forward and even become a member of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, so landing the lead has the potential to be a career-changing role for any actress.

The general consensus is that Bruce Banner will play a recurring role in the first season, giving She-Hulk a familiar face to draw in fans while granting Ruffalo his wish to have the Hulk act as a mentor figure to the MCU’s new recruits, although there’s also been speculation that he could end up being killed off entirely. Now, a new rumor claims that original blend Hulk and his green-skinned cousin won’t be the only gamma-radiated characters to appear on the small screen, with multiple Hulks potentially set to show up.

We’ve already heard that Thaddeus Ross may end up becoming the Red Hulk as per his comic book origins, but the latest speculation indicates that’s just the tip of the iceberg, with She-Hulk potentially delving into the Marvel back catalogue for names that have taken on the mantle over the years including Amadeus Cho and Rick Jones.

If this turns out to be the case, then the effects budget for She-Hulk is going to be through the roof, but it isn’t like Disney can’t afford it, with the current MCU lineup on Disney Plus already set to cost a small fortune.