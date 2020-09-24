Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is easily one of the most-anticipated MCU movies on the docket. The combination of the sequel’s unlimited scope, seeing as it’ll feature Benedict Cumberbatch’s Sorcerer Supreme crossing universes, and fan favorite filmmaker Sam Raimi behind the camera promises something special. And fans of Raimi know that where he goes, his longtime collaborator Bruce Campbell follows.

After appearances in virtually all of Raimi’s movies, including each one in the Spider-Man trilogy, it seems a safe bet he’ll turn up somewhere in Doctor Strange 2 as well. In fact, one awesome fan poster imagines the Evil Dead star showing up as an alternate Nick Fury, based on the classic version of the S.H.I.E.L.D. chief.

Artist @DanLiles78 shared the piece below which also depicts Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker, Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Quicksilver and Eva Green as Nightmare. Having Campbell as Fury is a great concept, no doubt, and it seems the man himself thinks so, too, as the actor retweeted the fan poster, joking in his caption: “I’ll give him a ring, see if he is available.”

While we wait to see what kind of role Campbell may play in Doctor Strange 2, another one of this artist’s predictions might just come true. It was reported over the weekend that Tom Cruise could hop aboard the MCU at long last to play a version of Iron Man from a different universe, just as this fan poster depicts. A crossover with Maguire’s Spider-Man also seems inevitable, given Raimi’s involvement and his known desire to make up for Spider-Man 3.

To date, though, the only people we know for sure who are appearing in the movie are Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Baron Mordo and Benedict Wong as Wong. Though Marvel’s 2021 output just got reshuffled, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is currently staying where it is and is hitting theaters on March 25th, 2022.