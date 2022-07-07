Bruce Wayne wields a lightsaber in sweet ‘Batman Begins’ fan edit

Before he was Gorr, the God Butcher, and wielded the Necrosword, Christian Bale was a Jedi knight. Or at least he was thanks to a very convincing fan edit of Batman Begins.

Twitter user @atotalposer shared a small clip featuring Bale as Bruce Wayne holding a lightsaber. The video was only three seconds long but it convincingly showcased the dark knight as a powerful Jedi ready to duel. The video received more than 38k likes and has nearly 3k retweets.

wait a minute pic.twitter.com/i5u0dTd3PP — ems 🪩 obi-wan’s defense attorney (@atotalposer) July 5, 2022

The clip the Twitter user shared was from an old fan edit that was uploaded in 2017 by YouTube user Byron Morse. The original video featured Bruce Wayne going up against Qui Gon Jinn on top of a frozen lake. The video has 1.2 million views.

Fans reacted to the short Twitter clip, not realizing that it was Bale behind the blade.

Fans began to call out Disney to have Bale featured in a Star Wars project, with some ideas that fans shared that would be perfect for the actor. Some characters that were mentioned by fans were either a young Count Dooku or Revan, a former Jedi introduced in Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic.

Now I’m desperate to have Christian Bale in Star Wars… *cries* https://t.co/GsW5iMVuPk — Kris (@vaderwife) July 6, 2022

if they don’t make a pre-prequel trilogy film and cast him as a young count dooku they’re fumbling https://t.co/5OYL9nYfy4 — C (@nobitchniqqaz) July 6, 2022

We do not know if Bale would be interested to be involved in a Star Wars film. But then again, Bale mentioned in multiple interviews his hesitation to be involved in any Marvel films, especially the new Thor: Love and Thunder. So who knows, if the new Thor film performs well, and his kids begged him to get involved, we might see Bale in other Disney projects outside of the Marvel universe.