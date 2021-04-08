Peter Pen & Wendy Set Photos Reveal First Look At Jude Law’s Captain Hook

Given the rate and volume at which Disney are cannibalizing their animated classics and remaking them as live-action blockbusters, it’s a surprise that it’s taken so long for an updated version of 1953’s Peter Pan to arrive, but that’s all set to change next year when Peter Pan & Wendy premieres exclusively on Disney Plus.

Of course, there’ve been several lavish adaptations of J.M. Barrie’s source material in the interim including Steven Spielberg’s cult classic Hook, P.J. Hogan’s well-reviewed 2003 box office bomb Peter Pan and Joe Wright’s fantastical prequel Pan, which was savaged by critics and failed to recoup its $150 million budget in theaters.

The Mouse House’s family blockbuster hails from Pete’s Dragon director David Lowery, with relative newcomers Alexander Molony and Ever Anderson in the title roles. The supporting ensemble includes Alan Tudyk and Molly Parker as George and Mary Darling, Jim Gaffigan as Mr. Smee and Yara Shahidi as Tinker Bell, but the most interesting and exciting piece of casting is Jude Law as Captain Hook.

The actor is more than capable of delivering a fantastic performance in the right project, and he’s no stranger to big budget studio productions, so he’ll be looking to bring us the best of both worlds. While we’re still without any footage of him in action, the first set photos of the 48 year-old in costume have made their way online, and you can check them out below.

First look at Jude Law as Captain Hook in Disney’s #PeterPanAndWendy pic.twitter.com/lw5VC3tCCW — Film Updates (@TheFilmUpdates) April 8, 2021

Shooting kicked off three weeks ago and is expected to wrap at the end of June, so there’s plenty of post-production time to fine-tune Peter Pan & Wendy before it debuts on streaming next year. Lowery already delivered one of Disney’s best live-action remakes with Pete’s Dragon, so there’s no reason why he won’t be able to do it again.