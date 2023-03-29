Bucky Barnes being blamed for the Multiverse Saga isn’t quite as silly as it sounds

If you’ve ever heard of the butterfly effect it definitely applies to this situation as one fan’s attempts to connect the dots between Bucky Barnes, aka the Winter Soldier, and Secret Wars actually sort of make sense.

The explanation shared on the Marvel Studios subreddit explains how Bucky Barnes killing Howard Stark caused a domino effect that ultimately leads to everything that’s transpired in the MCU up to now. They explain how each event leads to the next and it’s hard to find a fault in their logic.

There are some parts of the redditor’s explanation that don’t make sense. For example, why stop at the Winter Soldier? Surely he can’t get all the blame, right? What about those who made him? What about Hydra? Well, it turns out that’s what a few other fans thought as well, although they took it back a little further than Hydra.

The conversation becomes surprisingly biblical in nature.

While it’s a cool explanation, you could blame anyone for anything in the MCU. If it weren’t for Obadiah Stane trying to kill Tony Stark, he wouldn’t have become Iron Man and therefore wouldn’t have stopped Thanos. So Iron Monger is clearly the real hero of the MCU.

Blaming Bucky for the Secret Wars and the multiverse is kind of crazy, but it’s equally entertaining to connect the dots and see how each little domino piece knocks down something bigger.